Kathy LoGiodice Fong RT @jilevin: In the End, Maine Went Back to Susan Collins https://t.co/9mncZVrQmG 4 hours ago Jeffrey Levin In the End, Maine Went Back to Susan Collins https://t.co/9mncZVrQmG 5 hours ago imissgrantland In the End, Maine Went Back to Susan Collins https://t.co/bwUcYZTNnv 5 hours ago Political Papi | Jamiel Sale 🚨 PROJECTION: Joe Biden will win the Badger state in this election, flipping it back to the Democrats after it went… https://t.co/gNuydmbbG8 10 hours ago JohnathanSRoss RT @BenLowry2: My birth state just declared! Maine went for Biden by 76k, a fair margin in a small state. Trump came close there four years… 12 hours ago Ben Lowry My birth state just declared! Maine went for Biden by 76k, a fair margin in a small state. Trump came close there f… https://t.co/4KgifeUrgd 12 hours ago Thehamptonkid044 OK MAINE here's ur chance to finally oust SUSAN COLLINS. She didn't back the SCOTUS nominee because she NEEDS VOTES… https://t.co/SLjM7Jt2Q9 6 days ago AcidicPlague RT @MeliMelsWay: @VeeCeeMurphy76 I'm from Maine and I thank the Lord everyday that my mother and I moved to California over 30 years ago. S… 1 week ago