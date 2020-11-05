Global  
 

Congress will have record number of Indigenous representatives

CTV News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Three Indigenous women are among a record six Indigenous congressional delegates heading to Congress, with New Mexico also becoming the first state to send two indigenous women to Washington, D.C.
