Pennsylvania governor calls Trump campaign lawsuit to stop counting ballots 'simply wrong'

Upworthy Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) called the Trump campaign’s lawsuit to stop ongoing ballot counting in the key battleground state “simply wrong.”
