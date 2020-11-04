Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The US Just Hit 100,000 New Coronavirus Cases In A Single Day For The First Time

Upworthy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
This summer, Anthony Fauci warned that the US would reach 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day if it didn’t get the virus under control....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: US Single-Day COVID-19 Cases Exceed 90,000 for the First Time

US Single-Day COVID-19 Cases Exceed 90,000 for the First Time 00:55

 More than 90,000 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded on Thursday in the US.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The US Breaks Record With 103,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases [Video]

The US Breaks Record With 103,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

The US reportedly surpassed 103,000 COVID-19 new daily infections on Wednesday. The COVID-19 Tracking Project reported the cases, according to Business Insider. Experts have warned the US is entering..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Wisconsin reports record 5,935 COVID-19 cases Wednesday [Video]

Wisconsin reports record 5,935 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Wisconsin is reporting a new record of daily COVID-19 cases, with 5,935 new cases as of Wednesday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:44Published
What are the new lockdown rules? [Video]

What are the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 06:07Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. tops 89,000 new cases in a single day for first time
Washington Post

Victoria scores donut day for virus cases

 Victoria has recorded another day of no new coronavirus cases, after a single low-positive case was reviewed, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says.
SBS Also reported by •CTV News

Ariana Grande & Tinashe Urge Fans Not to Attend Halloween Parties Because of COVID-190

 Ariana Grande and Tinashe are both speaking out with messages for their fans on Halloween to urge them not to attend crowded parties. The United States broke a...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

agreatquitter

🐝 RT @Beltrew: While everyone was distracted by #USElection - #Israel just carried out its largest demolition in a decade displacing dozens o… 4 seconds ago

jenny4umdablock

jen knee fur RT @paldhous: The US Just Hit 100,000 New Coronavirus Cases In A Single Day For The First Time https://t.co/monkE42K88 https://t.co/2jWbagN… 16 seconds ago

jacmobileart

Joseph. A. Connor FRSA RT @JamesMelville: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing, so get yourself a sexy raincoat and live a little.” ~ B… 32 seconds ago

istudyrainbowsE

e ° •♡◎° ツ RT @tbslonelyheartt: stop spreading rumors abt harry having coronavirus. its causing unnecessary anxiety to ppl. the article says that the… 1 minute ago

taiwasc

Daddy Rex RT @cbngov_akin1: US election: Dead candidate, Andahl, wins legislative seat A candidate who died of coronavirus in October, David Andahl… 1 minute ago

sarfsee

AlottyJ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#GolfGTE #BackTo60 #WASPI @simondolan #MSM why are you not reporting the Real, Truth You are just spouting #FakeNews You and the Gov are doin… https://t.co/DHE5HFI0Zi 1 minute ago

Simonparry44

Simon Parry RT @EmmaGregory86: 90 minutes and all you need to worry about is the game not your job kids partner social media school run bank balance ju… 2 minutes ago

akin_oyedele

Akin Oyedele RT @readingswan: I will continue to share this because it is just too important not to. https://t.co/MqZ3WQ30dq @cnn @CBSNews @NBCNews @peo… 2 minutes ago