🐝 RT @Beltrew: While everyone was distracted by #USElection - #Israel just carried out its largest demolition in a decade displacing dozens o… 4 seconds ago

jen knee fur RT @paldhous: The US Just Hit 100,000 New Coronavirus Cases In A Single Day For The First Time https://t.co/monkE42K88 https://t.co/2jWbagN… 16 seconds ago

Joseph. A. Connor FRSA RT @JamesMelville: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing, so get yourself a sexy raincoat and live a little.” ~ B… 32 seconds ago

e ° •♡◎° ツ RT @tbslonelyheartt: stop spreading rumors abt harry having coronavirus. its causing unnecessary anxiety to ppl. the article says that the… 1 minute ago

Daddy Rex RT @cbngov_akin1: US election: Dead candidate, Andahl, wins legislative seat A candidate who died of coronavirus in October, David Andahl… 1 minute ago

AlottyJ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#GolfGTE #BackTo60 #WASPI @simondolan #MSM why are you not reporting the Real, Truth You are just spouting #FakeNews You and the Gov are doin… https://t.co/DHE5HFI0Zi 1 minute ago

Simon Parry RT @EmmaGregory86: 90 minutes and all you need to worry about is the game not your job kids partner social media school run bank balance ju… 2 minutes ago