Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | ANALYSIS | Trump or Biden, new US president faces troubled economy

News24 Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
It's still not clear yet if the next US president will be incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but whoever triumphs will face monumental challenges on the economic front.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump leads Biden in Florida

Trump leads Biden in Florida 01:33

 President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia, remained up in the air. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Look At How President Trump Won Florida With The Help Of Miami-Dade [Video]

A Look At How President Trump Won Florida With The Help Of Miami-Dade

CBS4's Karli Barnett reports even though former Vice President Joe Biden won the county, he missed out on critical votes that ultimately led to Trump taking the state.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published
Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count [Video]

Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count

President Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes. (11-4-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:42Published
Kendall Coffey Discusses President Trump's Threats Of Legal Action In Regards To Election [Video]

Kendall Coffey Discusses President Trump's Threats Of Legal Action In Regards To Election

Coffey was a key member of the Gore-Lieberman team in the 2000 presidential recount litigation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:16Published

Tweets about this