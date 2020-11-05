News24.com | ANALYSIS | Trump or Biden, new US president faces troubled economy
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () It's still not clear yet if the next US president will be incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but whoever triumphs will face monumental challenges on the economic front.
President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia, remained up in the air. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn reports.