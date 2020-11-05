The UK economy is heading back into recession
Thursday, 5 November 2020 (
1 week ago) The Bank of England is pumping another £150 billion ($195 billion) into the UK economy after warning of a double-dip recession because...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Indonesia Slips Into Recession In Q3
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Indonesia's economy slipped into a recession for the first time since the Asian financial crisis in 1998, data released by the...
RTTNews
1 week ago
UK economy bounces back from recession
The UK economy grows by a record 15.5% in July to September, but remains below pre-Covid level.
BBC News
19 hours ago
UK Economy Rebounds In Q3
The UK economy moved out of recession at a record pace in the third quarter following the continued easing of lockdown restrictions, the Office for National...
RTTNews
18 hours ago