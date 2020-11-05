IL Rep. Adam Kinzinger dismisses President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud, stopping vote count: 'Stop, full stop'
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger is telling President Donald Trump to "stop, full stop" in calling the election crooked...
Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger is telling President Donald Trump to "stop, full stop" in calling the election crooked...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this