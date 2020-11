You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Giants DB Ryan: Trainer helped save wife's life Giants defensive back Logan Ryan says a team trainer encouraged his wife to instead of going to sleep to go to the emergency room for what turned out to be an...

ESPN 17 hours ago



NY Giants' Logan Ryan Says Team Trainers Saved Wife's Life After Bucs Game NY Giants star Logan Ryan says team trainers saved his wife's life after the Bucs game on Monday night -- identifying a major medical emergency before it was too...

TMZ.com 17 hours ago



Logan Ryan grateful to Giants for saving his wife’s life

Pro Football Talk 14 hours ago





Tweets about this