Trump campaign to file lawsuit in Nevada, claiming votes by people who moved or who are dead
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in Nevada and Arizona and is facing a surge in ballots for the Democratic nominee in...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan 00:13
The Trump Campaign just filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting votes. The campaign claims it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.
NYPD Arrest At Least 30 People
At least 30 people were arrested in lower Manhattan during protests as states are still tallying election results. Some protesters had set fires and clashed with police, Business Insider reported...
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39Published
Trump campaign sues Michigan over ballot count
The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit to stop counting votes in Michigan, arguing they haven't been able to get access to numerous counting locations.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:18Published
