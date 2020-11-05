Global  
 

Trump campaign to file lawsuit in Nevada, claiming votes by people who moved or who are dead

Upworthy Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in Nevada and Arizona and is facing a surge in ballots for the Democratic nominee in...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan

Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan 00:13

 The Trump Campaign just filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting votes. The campaign claims it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

Nevada attorney general weighs in on vote count, Trump campaign lawsuit

 Vote counting continues in Nevada, where Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently has a narrow lead over President Trump. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit...
CBS News

Trump campaign to announce Nevada lawsuit, alleging nonresidents voted there

 The Trump campaign is filing a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas Thursday, suing to stop the counting of what it calls "illegal votes" in Nevada, claiming to...
FOXNews.com

Nevada Judge Blocks Republican Lawsuit That Sought To Halt Mail-In Ballot Count

 The Nevada Republican Party and Trump campaign alleged they could not observe the counting process closely enough. The judge ruled they failed to provide...
NPR


