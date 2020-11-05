Trump campaign to file lawsuit in Nevada, claiming votes by people who moved or who are dead

[email protected] RT @gabrielle0316: Trump campaign to file lawsuit challenging Nevada vote: report: https://t.co/IZz0irxxDY via @AOL WHO'S PAYING...DEUTSCH… 17 seconds ago

Joan C RT @WSJ: President Trump's campaign said it planned to file a lawsuit in Nevada that is expected to allege that the rise of mail-in ballots… 25 seconds ago

M G RT @NPR: Claiming to have evidence but not presenting any, the Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party said they plan to file a laws… 32 seconds ago

YouLie RT @FOX5Vegas: JUST IN: Multiple news outlets reported that the Trump campaign plans on filing a federal lawsuit in Nevada, claiming that t… 48 seconds ago

freeeehk RT @Politics_Polls: BREAKING: Trump campaign plan to file lawsuit in Nevada claiming some 10K voters who cast ballots here no longer live i… 1 minute ago

Jules Them’s the rules, Jules don’t make the rules RT @bluestein: Just in: A judge has dismissed this lawsuit from the Trump campaign and the Georgia GOP alleging that Chatham County electio… 2 minutes ago

Tara O'Grady Trump campaign sues in Nevada, claiming votes by people who moved or who are dead; Biden lead widens https://t.co/olmd5FE1yc 2 minutes ago