Hillsong Church fires Pastor Carl Lentz, famously known as Justin Bieber's pastor, over ‘moral failures’
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A New York City megachurch pastor who gained celebrity from his past ties with singer Justin Bieber has been fired from his position due...
A New York City megachurch pastor who gained celebrity from his past ties with singer Justin Bieber has been fired from his position due...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this