Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Korea bans smoking in public places - will it help Kim Jong-Un kick the habit?

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
North Korea bans smoking in public places - will it help Kim Jong-Un kick the habit?North Korea has introduced smoking bans in some public places to provide citizens with "hygienic living environments", raising questions about whether the nation's chain-smoking supreme leader may kick the habit himself.The new...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

H.R. McMaster weighs in on North Korea, Russia

 On "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with former national security adviser H.R. McMaster about how the next president should handle North Korea and..
CBS News
North Korean crossed DMZ in possible defection [Video]

North Korean crossed DMZ in possible defection

South Korea's military said on Wednesday it had taken into custody a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border with North Korea into the South, prompting an urgent search operation. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

North Korea building two submarines, one capable of firing ballistic missiles: lawmaker

 By Sangmi Cha SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea is building two new submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker said on..
WorldNews

Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

Singapore Summit, Secret Weapon, JR

 What’s at stake when President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un?; then, Facebook "embeds," Russia and the Trump campaign's secret weapon; and, larger than life..
CBS News

Kim Jong-un's new woman: Former lover 'replaces wife at his side in mystery power shift'

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has a new woman by his side - his former pop star lover - sparking speculation she has uprooted his sister while his wife also..
New Zealand Herald
Kim Jong-un tears up during massive military parade [Video]

Kim Jong-un tears up during massive military parade

[11:05] Dessent-Jackson, Louee North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared emotional while speaking at a massive military parade in Pyongyang early on Saturday, marking the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party, the country's ruling party. Before shedding a few tears, he thanked volunteers who responded to the recent flooding in the country. Tens of thousands of spectators loudly welcomed the leader as he appeared from a building as the clock struck midnight. It’s unusual for North Korea to hold a military parade in the middle of the night, although such conditions may provide benefits in protecting sensitive information about weapons that were rolled out. This week’s festivities are designed as a major event to glorify Kim Jong-un’s achievements as leader of North Korea. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published
North Korean leader chokes up during speech [Video]

North Korean leader chokes up during speech

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a rare show of emotion, appearing to hold back tears as he delivered a speech to thousands of military personnel over the weekend.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

North Korea bans smoking in public places - will it help Kim Jong-Un kick the habit?

North Korea bans smoking in public places - will it help Kim Jong-Un kick the habit? North Korea has introduced smoking bans in some public places to provide citizens with "hygienic living environments", raising questions about whether the...
New Zealand Herald

17 shops that remain open in town centre amid new lockdown

17 shops that remain open in town centre amid new lockdown The majority of places in the town have closed after the government brought in new rules
Frome Standard

Birmingham named among worst places in UK for infant deaths

Birmingham named among worst places in UK for infant deaths A total of 336 children died in the city before they reached their first birthdays between 2017 and 2019, according to new Public Health England data
Walsall Advertiser


Tweets about this