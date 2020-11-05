Global  
 

Celebrity pastor Carl Lentz fired from Hillsong church: 'I was unfaithful in my marriage'

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Carl Lentz, a well-known pastor who baptized Justin Bieber, has been fired from Hillsong Church due to "breaches of trust" and "moral failures."
News video: Justin Bieber's Former Spiritual Mentor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong Church | Billboard News

Justin Bieber's Former Spiritual Mentor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong Church | Billboard News 01:09

 Justin Bieber's Former Spiritual Mentor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong Church | Billboard News

Hillsong Pastor and Justin Bieber's One-Time Spiritual Confidant Carl Lentz Fired for 'Moral Failures' [Video]

Hillsong Pastor and Justin Bieber's One-Time Spiritual Confidant Carl Lentz Fired for 'Moral Failures'

"I am very sad to inform you that Hillsong Church has terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz," the church's founder Brian Houston said in a memo

Pastor Carl Lentz Reveals He Was Fired From Celeb-Favorite Church Hillsong for Cheating on His Wife

 Carl Lentz was fired from celeb-fave church Hillsong for “moral failures” and now we’re learning more about what happened in his very own words. The...
Just Jared

Justin Bieber's Pastor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong for "Moral Failures"

 Carl Lentz, a pastor for the megachurch Hillsong who has celebrity friends and followers, has been fired. In a statement released Nov. 4, Hillsong Church Global...
E! Online

Celebrity Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity in First Statement Since Firing

 Carl Lentz is speaking out following his firing from the position of lead pastor for the Hillsong Church in New York City. On Thursday, Nov. 5, the 41-year-old...
E! Online


