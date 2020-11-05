Let Him Go Cast: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane and Lesley Manville

Check out the official "Stories From the Set" featurette for the drama movie Let Him Go, based on the Larry Watson novel by the same name. It stars Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Lesley Manville, Will Brittain, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter and Booboo Stewart.
Let Him Go Release Date: November 6,...
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane and Lesley Manville spoke to THR about their new dramatic thriller 'Let Him Go.' They opened up about working together, and why they think this film will surprise audiences...
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 04:09Published