Let Him Go Cast: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane and Lesley Manville

Upworthy Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
News video: Let Him Go with Kevin Costner - Stories From the Set

Let Him Go with Kevin Costner - Stories From the Set 03:18

 Check out the official "Stories From the Set" featurette for the drama movie Let Him Go, based on the Larry Watson novel by the same name. It stars Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Lesley Manville, Will Brittain, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter and Booboo Stewart. Let Him Go Release Date: November 6,...

