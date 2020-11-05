Let Him Go Cast: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane and Lesley Manville

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Let Him Go Movie - A Family's Courage - Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart



Let Him Go Featurette starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner! Let us know what you think in the comments below. Plot synopsis: Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:03 Published 1 hour ago Kevin Costner, Diane Lane Talk Reuniting On-Screen For 'Let Him Go' | THR Interviews



Kevin Costner, Diane Lane and Lesley Manville spoke to THR about their new dramatic thriller 'Let Him Go.' They opened up about working together, and why they think this film will surprise audiences... Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 04:09 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this