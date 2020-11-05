Turkey: Pressure Grows On Government Over Use Of Earthquake Taxes Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Izmir last Friday that killed at least 110 people, pressure is growing on the Turkish government to explain what happened to billions of dollars raised by a mandatory earthquake tax Turks have been paying for more than 20 years.



The tax was introduced after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in 1999 that killed more than 17,000 people.

