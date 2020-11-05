Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey: Pressure Grows On Government Over Use Of Earthquake Taxes

Eurasia Review Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Turkey: Pressure Grows On Government Over Use Of Earthquake TaxesIn the aftermath of the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Izmir last Friday that killed at least 110 people, pressure is growing on the Turkish government to explain what happened to billions of dollars raised by a mandatory earthquake tax Turks have been paying for more than 20 years.

The tax was introduced after a magnitude 7.4...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like