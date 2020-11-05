Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shifts In Water Temperatures Affect Eating Habits Of Larval Tuna At Critical Life Stage

Eurasia Review Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Shifts In Water Temperatures Affect Eating Habits Of Larval Tuna At Critical Life StageSmall shifts in ocean temperature can have significant effects on the eating habits of blackfin tuna during the larval stage of development, when finding food and growing quickly are critical to long-term survival, a new study from Oregon State University researchers has found.

In a year of warmer water conditions, larval...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like