Shifts In Water Temperatures Affect Eating Habits Of Larval Tuna At Critical Life Stage Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Small shifts in ocean temperature can have significant effects on the eating habits of blackfin tuna during the larval stage of development, when finding food and growing quickly are critical to long-term survival, a new study from Oregon State University researchers has found.



In a year of warmer water conditions, larval...

