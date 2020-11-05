|
First Duckbill Dinosaur Fossil From Africa Hints At How Dinosaurs Once Crossed Oceans
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The first fossils of a duckbilled dinosaur have been discovered in Africa, suggesting dinosaurs crossed hundreds of kilometres of open water to get there.
The study, published in Cretaceous Research, reports the new dinosaur, Ajnabia odysseus, from rocks in Morocco dating to the end of the Cretaceous, 66 million years ago....
|