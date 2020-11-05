You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Meet Stan, the $8 million dinosaur



Unearthed in 1987, less than a century after the existence of Tyrannosaurus rex had first become known, STAN — named after his discoverer Stan Sacrison — represents one of the most complete fossil.. Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate Duration: 02:23 Published on September 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources The first duckbill dinosaur fossil from Africa hints at how dinosaurs once crossed oceans The first fossils of a duckbilled dinosaur have been discovered in Africa, suggesting dinosaurs crossed hundreds of kilometres of open water to get there.

Science Daily 10 hours ago



Duckbilled dinosaurs crossed oceans to reach Africa, fossil reveals The first fossils of a duckbilled dinosaur have been discovered in Africa, suggesting that dinosaurs crossed oceans to get there.

Belfast Telegraph 13 hours ago





Tweets about this