Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Duckbill Dinosaur Fossil From Africa Hints At How Dinosaurs Once Crossed Oceans

Eurasia Review Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
First Duckbill Dinosaur Fossil From Africa Hints At How Dinosaurs Once Crossed OceansThe first fossils of a duckbilled dinosaur have been discovered in Africa, suggesting dinosaurs crossed hundreds of kilometres of open water to get there.

The study, published in Cretaceous Research, reports the new dinosaur, Ajnabia odysseus, from rocks in Morocco dating to the end of the Cretaceous, 66 million years ago....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Duckbilled Dinosaurs Might Have Crossed Entire Oceans to Reach Africa, Fossil Findings Show

Duckbilled Dinosaurs Might Have Crossed Entire Oceans to Reach Africa, Fossil Findings Show 00:58

 Land dinosaurs crossing an entire ocean 66 million years ago sounds like a pretty crazy feat, but duckbilled dinosaurs might have!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meet Stan, the $8 million dinosaur [Video]

Meet Stan, the $8 million dinosaur

Unearthed in 1987, less than a century after the existence of Tyrannosaurus rex had first become known, STAN — named after his discoverer Stan Sacrison — represents one of the most complete fossil..

Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

The first duckbill dinosaur fossil from Africa hints at how dinosaurs once crossed oceans

 The first fossils of a duckbilled dinosaur have been discovered in Africa, suggesting dinosaurs crossed hundreds of kilometres of open water to get there.
Science Daily

Duckbilled dinosaurs crossed oceans to reach Africa, fossil reveals

 The first fossils of a duckbilled dinosaur have been discovered in Africa, suggesting that dinosaurs crossed oceans to get there.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this