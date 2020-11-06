Portland Rioters Damage Catholic Church Known For Outreach To The Poor Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A Catholic church in downtown Portland, Oregon - known for helping the area’s poor - suffered shattered windows during a riot Wednesday night that saw nearly a dozen protestors arrested.



The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on the evening of Nov. 4 shared photos of shattered glass doors at the entrance to Saint André... A Catholic church in downtown Portland, Oregon - known for helping the area’s poor - suffered shattered windows during a riot Wednesday night that saw nearly a dozen protestors arrested.The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on the evening of Nov. 4 shared photos of shattered glass doors at the entrance to Saint André 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

