US Doing Its Best To Lock Out China From Latin America And Caribbean – OpEd Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

On August 20, 2018, El Salvador’s leftist ... On August 20, 2018, El Salvador’s leftist president Salvador Sánchez Cerén announced on national television that El Salvador would break its ties with Taiwan and recognize the People’s Republic of China. This was in accord with international law, said Sánchez Cerén, and it would bring “great benefits for our 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ONCE UPON A TIME IN CHINA Trilogy



ONCE UPON A TIME IN CHINA Trilogy - Starring Jet Li as the real life Cantonese folk hero, Wong Fei-hung, a physical embodiment of traditional Chinese values and moral incorruptibility, the ONCE UPON A.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:07 Published on October 3, 2020

Tweets about this

