President of Kosovo resigns to face war crimes charges

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
President of Kosovo resigns to face war crimes chargesThe president of Kosovo, who served as a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, has resigned and been sent to a special court in The Hague where he will face charges for war crimes and...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kosovo President resigns amidst war crimes charge

Kosovo President resigns amidst war crimes charge 01:43

 Kosovo President Hashim Thaci resigned with immediate effect on Thursday after learning that the Kosovo tribunal had confirmed his indictment for war crimes. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Kosovo Kosovo partially recognised state in Southeastern Europe

Kosovo leader Thaci resigns over war crimes charges

 He is facing accusations of torture and enforced disappearances during Kosovo's independence war.
BBC News

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

 Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges for war crimes and crimes against..
WorldNews
Serbia Serbia Country in the Balkans

The Hague The Hague City and municipality in South Holland, Netherlands

