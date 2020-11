North Korea Imposes Smoking Ban in Public Places, Will Kim Jong Un Comply? Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

North Korea has announced that smoking is now prohibited in public spaces inside the Hermit Kingdom unless you are the country’s Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un. North Korea has announced that smoking is now prohibited in public spaces inside the Hermit Kingdom unless you are the country’s Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister seen in public



Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister seen in public Credit: nypost Duration: 00:56 Published on October 2, 2020

Tweets about this