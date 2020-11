yasmin iqbal RT @EW: The megachurch Hillsong terminated Carl Lentz, citing 'leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral f… 10 seconds ago Sharon Cullars voted and waiting for results RT @PiaGlenn: Wait, you're telling me the "celebrity pastor" of a starfucky megachurch was untrustworthy and a cheater? Say it ain't so! ht… 32 seconds ago Omi RT @WTOP: Carl Lentz, the celebrity magnet of a pastor who brought the global megachurch Hillsong from Australia to the United States, has… 3 minutes ago Jordan Carter RT @australian: Christian pastor and Hillsong superstar Carl Lentz has admitted to cheating on his wife as he is sacked from the megachurch… 20 minutes ago Sean Graf Megachurch Pastor Carl Lentz fired, admits cheating on wife https://t.co/OCqprev1qN 20 minutes ago WTOP Carl Lentz, the celebrity magnet of a pastor who brought the global megachurch Hillsong from Australia to the Unite… https://t.co/wjJmR4vMzg 21 minutes ago robert smale Megachurch Pastor Carl Lentz fired, admits cheating on wife https://t.co/vR3yquUiPM 23 minutes ago BecauseFlorida You can’t make this stuff up... Megachurch Pastor Carl Lentz fired, admits cheating on wife https://t.co/iaXjplk6DC 24 minutes ago