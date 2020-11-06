Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Afghanistan-Sri Lanka: A Growing Partnership For Shared Peace And Prosperity On South Asia – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Afghanistan-Sri Lanka: A Growing Partnership For Shared Peace And Prosperity On South Asia – AnalysisBy M. Ashraf Haidari

This November 1, 2020, marked the 62^nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. To celebrate the occasion, Afghan and Sri Lankan leaders exchanged warm congratulatory messages, reaffirming their mutual commitment to further deepening ties between our two...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo slams ‘predator’ China on Sri Lanka trip [Video]

Pompeo slams ‘predator’ China on Sri Lanka trip

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made his comments after talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on security cooperation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published
Insistence on violence will marginalise perpetrators: Afghan FM [Video]

Insistence on violence will marginalise perpetrators: Afghan FM

Afghan acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar expresses optimism about overcoming obstacles in Taliban talks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:00Published