Georgia election results: Trump and Biden are within less than 1 percentage point

Upworthy Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Georgia plans to finish counting ballots on Thursday.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: What Georgia election results could mean for the nation

What Georgia election results could mean for the nation 01:50

 Georgia has become a battleground state for President Trump and Joe Biden as well as Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Vox

