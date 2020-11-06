Myanmar: Govt Spokesman Joins In Pre-Election War Of Words
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Government spokesman U Zaw Htay has pushed back against preemptive critiques of Myanmar’s upcoming general election as unfair, speaking during a press conference held at the President’s Office in Naypyidaw on November 4.
The director-general of the Ministry of Office of the State Counsellor said it was “noticeable”...
Government spokesman U Zaw Htay has pushed back against preemptive critiques of Myanmar’s upcoming general election as unfair, speaking during a press conference held at the President’s Office in Naypyidaw on November 4.
The director-general of the Ministry of Office of the State Counsellor said it was “noticeable”...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this