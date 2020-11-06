Myanmar: Govt Spokesman Joins In Pre-Election War Of Words Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Government spokesman U Zaw Htay has pushed back against preemptive critiques of Myanmar’s upcoming general election as unfair, speaking during a press conference held at the President’s Office in Naypyidaw on November 4.



The director-general of the Ministry of Office of the State Counsellor said it was “noticeable”... Government spokesman U Zaw Htay has pushed back against preemptive critiques of Myanmar’s upcoming general election as unfair, speaking during a press conference held at the President’s Office in Naypyidaw on November 4.The director-general of the Ministry of Office of the State Counsellor said it was “noticeable” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bihar polls: Congress says BJP politicising Sushant death, Sushil Modi responds



A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress ahead of the Bihar assembly slated for later this year. Congress accused BJP of playing politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:18 Published on September 11, 2020

Tweets about this

