Bachelorette Exec Reveals the Moment They Realized Clare Crawley Had to Be Replaced



Tayshia Adams was brought in to replace Clare Crawley after she fell hard early on for one of her contestants, Dale Moss Credit: People Duration: 02:23 Published 1 week ago

Bachelorette Clare Sends 1 Man Home After He Calls Her 'Classless,' Withholds Group Date Rose



"I did not get what I needed with you guys," she said on Tuesday night's episode Credit: People Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago