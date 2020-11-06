US administration advances $2.9 billion drone sale to UAE , say sources

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump administration advances $2.9 bln drone sale to UAE - sources A $600 million deal to sell four unarmed but weapons-ready SeaGuardian drones to Taiwan was the first to be formally notified to Congress on Tuesday.

Jerusalem Post 2 hours ago



White House Moves Forward With Sale of 50 F-35 Jets to UAE The Trump administration notified Congress it intends to sell 50 Lockheed Martin F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates for about $10 billion, sources said on...

Newsmax 1 week ago





Tweets about this