US administration advances $2.9 billion drone sale to UAE , say sources
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The US State Department gave Congress notification it plans to sell 18 sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates in a deal worth as much as $2.9 billion, people briefed on the notification said.
