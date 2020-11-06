Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US administration advances $2.9 billion drone sale to UAE , say sources

Zee News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The US State Department gave Congress notification it plans to sell 18 sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates in a deal worth as much as $2.9 billion, people briefed on the notification said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Trump administration advances $2.9 bln drone sale to UAE - sources

Trump administration advances $2.9 bln drone sale to UAE - sources A $600 million deal to sell four unarmed but weapons-ready SeaGuardian drones to Taiwan was the first to be formally notified to Congress on Tuesday.
Jerusalem Post

White House Moves Forward With Sale of 50 F-35 Jets to UAE

 The Trump administration notified Congress it intends to sell 50 Lockheed Martin F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates for about $10 billion, sources said on...
Newsmax


Tweets about this