Pennsylvania TV Newscast Graphic Wasn’t Evidence of Voter Fraud
Friday, 6 November 2020 () An inaccurate graphic on a local TV station briefly showed one Pennsylvania county with more mail-in votes than the number of ballots it had received. The graphic was quickly corrected, but Facebook users are now sharing screenshots of it to misleadingly suggest it is evidence of voter fraud.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it.
But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far, none contain any such allegations.
Four of them are about the vote-counting process. The other one...
