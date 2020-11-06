Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pennsylvania TV Newscast Graphic Wasn’t Evidence of Voter Fraud

FactCheck.org Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
An inaccurate graphic on a local TV station briefly showed one Pennsylvania county with more mail-in votes than the number of ballots it had received. The graphic was quickly corrected, but Facebook users are now sharing screenshots of it to misleadingly suggest it is evidence of voter fraud.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another

Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another 00:40

 President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it. But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far, none contain any such allegations. Four of them are about the vote-counting process. The other one...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Pennsylvania TV Newscast Graphic Wasn’t Evidence of Voter Fraud https://t.co/fjBb0VMO09 1 hour ago

MichelleKoon1

Michelle Koon Pennsylvania TV Newscast Graphic Wasn't Evidence of Voter Fraud https://t.co/Ug4oCrfxP5 via @factcheckdotorg 2 hours ago

TRUMP_IS_VILE

Trump Is Vile Pennsylvania TV Newscast Graphic Wasn't Evidence of Voter Fraud https://t.co/o0grUPZH6v via @factcheckdotorg 2 hours ago