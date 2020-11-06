US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edge
Friday, 6 November 2020 () First, the Associated Press (AP) and Fox News declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Now, its on razors edge. In this almost ‘knowable but not yet ‘callable US election, an anxious country is watching wild swings in this battleground and the four other biggies where results are yet to be...
Supporters and relatives of Joe Biden in his ancestral hometown of Ballina areconfident he can with the US presidential election. His cousin Joe Blewitt,who has met Mr Biden a number of times, said he..
