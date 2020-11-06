Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edge

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
First, the Associated Press (AP) and Fox News declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Now, its on razors edge. In this almost ‘knowable but not yet ‘callable US election, an anxious country is watching wild swings in this battleground and the four other biggies where results are yet to be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Joe Biden speaks about state of presidential race

Joe Biden speaks about state of presidential race 06:29

 Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday afternoon about the state of the presidential election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Takes Slim Vote Lead Over President Donald Trump In Tarrant County [Video]

Joe Biden Takes Slim Vote Lead Over President Donald Trump In Tarrant County

Tarrant County is still processing absentee ballots the election board had trouble scanning due to a barcode issue.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published
Joe Biden's cousin: I'm looking forward to going back to White House [Video]

Joe Biden's cousin: I'm looking forward to going back to White House

Supporters and relatives of Joe Biden in his ancestral hometown of Ballina areconfident he can with the US presidential election. His cousin Joe Blewitt,who has met Mr Biden a number of times, said he..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Joe Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome [Video]

Joe Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome

Democrat Joe Biden says he feels "very good" about the outcome of thepresidential election and is telling his supporters to "stay calm" as votescontinue to be counted. Biden delivered brief remarks..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Americans take to Twitter to vent about the election

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Americans take to Twitter to vent about the election Americans have lived a long four years — and today's election day results, which still have Donald Trump and Joe Biden on a knife's edge — aren't helping...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Key battleground state of Wisconsin called for Biden in knife-edge vote

 The key battleground state of Wisconsin has been called for Joe Biden in America’s knife-edge election, as President Donald Trump’s team pushed for a...
Belfast Telegraph

Piers Morgan attacks 'dangerous' Trump as US Election goes to the wire

 Donald Trump vowed to drag the US election into the courts as he falsely claimed he beat Joe Biden to win the presidency while the knife-edge vote is still too...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this