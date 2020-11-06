Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU and UN Condemn Israel as Dozens of Palestinians Left Homeless After West Bank Demolition

HNGN Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
EU and UN Condemn Israel as Dozens of Palestinians Left Homeless After West Bank DemolitionA West Bank demolition in the Palestinian community done by the Israeli military that left 73 individuals homeless, including 41 children, had drawn criticisms from the European Union and the United Nations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Israeli forces clash with Palestinian activists and farmers in West Bank [Video]

Israeli forces clash with Palestinian activists and farmers in West Bank

Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops and Jewish settlers in the West Bank village of Burqa during the yearly olive harvest on Friday (October 16th).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:34Published
Tensions rise in the West Bank as olive harvest begins [Video]

Tensions rise in the West Bank as olive harvest begins

Tensions rise between Israeli settlers and Palestinians as the olive harvest begins in the West Bank.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:24Published
Israel to demolish EU-funded school in central West Bank [Video]

Israel to demolish EU-funded school in central West Bank

Israel is to demolish a European-funded primary school in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Israel demolishes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank

Israel demolishes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank By Ali Sawafta Jordan Valley, West Bank – Israel has demolished most of a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, displacing 73 Palestinians - including 41...
WorldNews

UN and EU slam Israel after West Bank demolition leaves 73 Palestinians homeless

 The United Nations and the European Union have criticized the demolition by the Israeli military of a large portion of a Palestinian...
Upworthy

Israel razes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank on U.S. election day

 Israel has demolished most of a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, displacing 73 Palestinians — including 41 children — in the largest such...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this