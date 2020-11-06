US election: Steve Bannon banned from social media after calling for beheadings
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
WARNING: Distressing content Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has been suspended on Twitter after a horrific segment on his podcast where he called for beheadings as a "warning" to federal officials.Speaking on his podcast earlier...
Steve Bannon American media executive and former White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
