US election: Steve Bannon banned from social media after calling for beheadings

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
US election: Steve Bannon banned from social media after calling for beheadingsWARNING: Distressing content Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has been suspended on Twitter after a horrific segment on his podcast where he called for beheadings as a "warning" to federal officials.Speaking on his podcast earlier...
