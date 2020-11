You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch



The former US president Barack Obama said “we’ve got to vote like never before” as he blasted Donald Trump’s record on the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Richard RT @Big4of5: Trump Eclipses Obama's Popular Vote Record, Reinforcing Speculation of a 2024 Run if He Loses https://t.co/ocbx1BXSJS DOES EXC… 13 minutes ago Richard Trump Eclipses Obama's Popular Vote Record, Reinforcing Speculation of a 2024 Run if He Loses… https://t.co/0pTLuqVkNB 13 minutes ago CynicalVampire RT @Newsweek: Trump eclipses Obama's popular vote record, reinforcing speculation of a 2024 run if he loses https://t.co/MFN54mQBTw 13 minutes ago Mike Donnell Trump Eclipses Obama's Popular Vote Record, Reinforcing Speculation of a 2024 Run if He Loses… https://t.co/Pb1tG4RhZ8 48 minutes ago