You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nancy Pelosi Would Become President Should Election Remain Uncertified By Deadline, Law Prof Says



As President Donald Trump's team launch a barrage of legal challenges against how ballots are being counted in a number of states, some wonder if Trump will remain in the White House as President.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:32 Published 17 hours ago Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots



[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:39 Published 19 hours ago President Trump calls for ballot counting to stop



President trump laying the legal groundwork to challenge the outcome of the presidential election. With hundreds of thousands of ballots that have yet to be counted, The President wants counting to.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:42 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Trump Camp Drops Nevada Appeal in Mail Ballot Counting Case A legal effort in Nevada by the Donald Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail ballots in Las Vegas is over.A document submitted in an...

Newsmax 15 hours ago