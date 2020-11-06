Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams -- 'Fair to say' I'm best receiver in NFL

Yesterday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shot down rumors that the reason Green Bay didn’t make a deadline trade for receiver Will Fuller was due to a disagreement within the organization.LaFleur said he didn’t believe talks got very serious to begin with. The Packers notably didn’t...
Trade rumors are swirling around Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper, and with Dallas really in need of a rebuild, Colin Cowherd makes the case the the Green Bay Packers could be the perfect landing spot for..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:27Published