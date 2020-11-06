Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Joe Biden pulls ahead of Donald Trump in Republican stronghold Georgia

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
It was 28 years ago when a Democratic candidate won the Republican stronghold Georgia. That was Bill Clinton in 1992.

At 4.30 a.m., on Friday morning, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump with the slimmest of leads in Georgia, which puts 16 electoral votes into the winner's column....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Who will win the Senate?

Who will win the Senate? 01:07

 As with the presidency, the Senate race this election cycle is too close tocall. We take a look at why it is important.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News

As the nail biting US Election results continue to keep everyone nervous, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden nears Victory- moving closer to securing the 270 votes in the state-by-state..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
'The Truth Will Be Revealed': Local Trump Supporters Hold Onto Hope For Electoral College Win [Video]

'The Truth Will Be Revealed': Local Trump Supporters Hold Onto Hope For Electoral College Win

Though the president has not provided evidence for his claims of widespread voter fraud, those who support him and talked to CBS Los Angeles said they have seen videos and have heard stories from..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:30Published
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next? [Video]

US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?

One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 17:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden & Donald Trump's Thursday Morning Tweets Could Not Be More Different

 Joe Biden and Donald Trump are both awaiting election results to find out who will be the next president of the United States. Specifically, we need to find out...
Just Jared

Trump's clownish coup attempt appears to be backfiring

Trump's clownish coup attempt appears to be backfiring Caveat: As I'm writing this on Thursday morning, I don't know how this election will end. Joe Biden could be declared the winner today — but there remains a...
WorldNews

Closest US presidential elections in history

 Polls in the US election closed on Tuesday but the result has still not been determined, with Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden separated by just...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Zee NewsNews24WorldNews