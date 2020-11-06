US Election 2020: Joe Biden pulls ahead of Donald Trump in Republican stronghold Georgia
Friday, 6 November 2020 () It was 28 years ago when a Democratic candidate won the Republican stronghold Georgia. That was Bill Clinton in 1992.
At 4.30 a.m., on Friday morning, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump with the slimmest of leads in Georgia, which puts 16 electoral votes into the winner's column....
