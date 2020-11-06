Kevin McCarthy echoed Trump's false claim that he won the election - Business Insider

Global  
 

"President Trump won this election, so everyone who's listening, do not be quiet," McCarthy said. Trump has not won the election.
News video: Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree

Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree 00:34

 The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has decided to badger the Badger State for a recount. Business Insider reports the Trump campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has ten Electoral College votes. As of November 4th, 98% of the statewide vote is in. Biden has 49.4%, and Trump...

