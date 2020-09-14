System of a Down Release First New Music in 15 Years to Address War on Artsakh
Friday, 6 November 2020 (
7 hours ago) Listen to the new songs 'Protect the Land' and 'Genocidal Humanoidz.'
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
News of the World Movie - Tom Hanks
This Christmas, Universal Pictures is proud to present Tom Hanks starring in News of the World, a moving story written and directed by Paul Greengrass, reuniting for the first time with his star from..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:00 Published on October 7, 2020
A WAR WITHIN Movie
A WAR WITHIN Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After three years at the front Esben flees the trenches of WWI to return to his beloved wife Kirstine and son Karl. But home is not what it used to be...
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:53 Published on September 14, 2020
Related news from verified sources