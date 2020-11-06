Steve Bannon banned by Twitter for calling for Fauci beheading
Friday, 6 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) Former Trump adviser falls foul of Twitter rules with ‘heads on pikes’ comments
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Baker on lockdown: I voted against with a heavy heart
MP for Wycombe and Buckinghamshire, Steve Baker, has said he voted against the second lockdown with an "extremely heavy heart". The politician said he didn't want to put the "enormous costs" on his..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:16 Published 2 days ago
Rotheram: PM needs to support low-paid hospitality staff
Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram says financial support is needed to help the lower-paid hospitality workers that are to be impacted by new lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:32 Published on October 12, 2020
Liverpool metro mayor on new lockdown financial support
Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram calls on the government to provide a financial support package for local businesses as new lockdown restrictions could see the closure of pubs, gyms and..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:56 Published on October 12, 2020
Related news from verified sources