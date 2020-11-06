4 ex-police officers charged in George Floyd killing to be tried together

George Floyd Case: Judge Rules Joint Trial For All 4 Ex-MPD Officers, Change Of Venue Motions Denied For Now



The four former officers charged in George Floyd’s death will stand trial in Minneapolis. The judge overseeing the case handed down a major set of rulings today, Esme Murphy reports (2:25).WCCO 4.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:25 Published 14 hours ago

Judge Denies Change Of Venue In George Floyd Case



Judge Peter Cahill ruled to deny a change of venue, and he ruled to try all of the cases of the four former MPD officers together. The names of the jurors will be kept confidential and audio and video.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:11 Published 22 hours ago