4 ex-police officers charged in George Floyd killing to be tried together
Friday, 6 November 2020 () A judge on Thursday rejected defence requests to move the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, and also ordered that all four will be tried together instead of separately.
Judge Peter Cahill ruled to deny a change of venue, and he ruled to try all of the cases of the four former MPD officers together. The names of the jurors will be kept confidential and audio and video..
