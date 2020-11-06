Global  
 

4 ex-police officers charged in George Floyd killing to be tried together

CBC.ca Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
A judge on Thursday rejected defence requests to move the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, and also ordered that all four will be tried together instead of separately.
News video: Judge Makes Several Rulings In George Floyd Case

Judge Makes Several Rulings In George Floyd Case 01:41

 Major rulings were made Thursday in the upcoming trial of the former officers accused of killing George Floyd, reports Esme Murphy (1:41).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 5, 2020

