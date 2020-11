Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. Pre-orders are...

iPhone 12: Reviews, features, tips, deals, and everything else you need to know Apple’s brand new 5G iPhone is here! There are two shipping dates: October 23 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, November 13 for the iPhone 12 mini and...

Macworld 3 hours ago