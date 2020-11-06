North Denmark in lockdown over mutated mink coronavirus fear
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
More than a quarter million Danes went into lockdown Friday in a northern region of the country where a mutated variation of the coronavirus has infected minks being farmed for their fur, leading to an order to kill millions of the animals.
