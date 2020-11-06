Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Denmark in lockdown over mutated mink coronavirus fear

CTV News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
More than a quarter million Danes went into lockdown Friday in a northern region of the country where a mutated variation of the coronavirus has infected minks being farmed for their fur, leading to an order to kill millions of the animals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Over 200 found with mink-related COVID mutation

Over 200 found with mink-related COVID mutation 01:18

 Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. Maha Albadrawi reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Mutated mink coronavirus fear sends North Denmark into lockdown

 Lockdown move an attempt to quash spread of mutated coronavirus which has infected minks being farmed for fur
Haaretz

Denmark is culling its entire mink population after a mutated coronavirus strain spread to humans

 Europe continues to grapple with a surge of COVID-19 cases, with several major economies going into another lockdown.
SBS