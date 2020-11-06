Hurricane Eta Slows Over Central America, Heading Toward Florida Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Watch VideoHurricane Eta could still bring flash flooding to some of Central America before it heads toward Florida.



Winds have weakened to 35 mph, which is a good thing, but that slower wind is actually keeping the storm over Central America longer — giving it time to drop up to 10 more inches of rain there.



Watch VideoHurricane Eta could still bring flash flooding to some of Central America before it heads toward Florida.Winds have weakened to 35 mph, which is a good thing, but that slower wind is actually keeping the storm over Central America longer — giving it time to drop up to 10 more inches of rain there.Forecasters

