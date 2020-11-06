Global  
 

Hurricane Eta Slows Over Central America, Heading Toward Florida

Hurricane Eta Slows Over Central America, Heading Toward FloridaWatch VideoHurricane Eta could still bring flash flooding to some of Central America before it heads toward Florida.

Winds have weakened to 35 mph, which is a good thing, but that slower wind is actually keeping the storm over Central America longer — giving it time to drop up to 10 more inches of rain there.

Forecasters...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua 01:17

 Hurricane Eta slams Nicaragua's vulnerable communities on the Atlantic Coast and is moving north toward central Honduras. Bryan Wood reports.

