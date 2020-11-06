Dow Jones Today, Futures Paused As Vote Count Continues; Home Depot, Salesforce.com Get New Buy Points
Friday, 6 November 2020 (
3 days ago) Virtu Financial was the IBD 50 leader, as stocks and the Dow Jones today opened lower, threatening to snap a four-day advance.
On Tuesday, U.S. stock futures rose. Dow futures were up 207 points, or nearly 0.8%. The Dow closed Tuesday up 555 points, or 2.1%, higher, its best percentage gain since mid-July. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.7%. The S&P 500 closed 1.8% higher, its best day in a month. Nasdaq futures gained 0.5%. The...
Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close 00:40
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Stocks Surge On Possibility Of Biden Presidency
US stocks surged again in what's looking like it could be the market's best week in months. Investors are hoping Joe Biden will take the White House while Republicans will keep the Senate. Financial..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago
Dow Movers: CAT, UNH
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 5 days ago
Today is the last day to cast your ballot early
Today is your last chance to cast your ballot early. Be sure to check ahead, and see what time your polling location closes.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago