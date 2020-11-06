Dow Jones Today, Futures Paused As Vote Count Continues; Home Depot, Salesforce.com Get New Buy Points

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stocks Surge On Possibility Of Biden Presidency



US stocks surged again in what's looking like it could be the market's best week in months. Investors are hoping Joe Biden will take the White House while Republicans will keep the Senate. Financial.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Dow Movers: CAT, UNH



In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 5 days ago Today is the last day to cast your ballot early



Today is your last chance to cast your ballot early. Be sure to check ahead, and see what time your polling location closes. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago