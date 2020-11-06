iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod Mini Now Available for Pre-Order

EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi



PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:01 Published 6 days ago

iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves



The new iPhone 12 and the iPhone12 Pro models are hitting the Apple Store shelves for the first time. The Pro Max model is still only available for preorder on Nov. 6. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:11 Published 2 weeks ago