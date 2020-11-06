Global  
 

Runoff Senate elections in Georgia could determine balance of the Senate

Friday, 6 November 2020
With David Perdue's vote share dipping under 50%, this could lead to a runoff election in January.
 As of 8:30 PM on Wednesday the 4th, the presidential race in Georgia has not been called. Business Insider is reminding everyone that Georgia has 16 electoral votes. The state has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1996. Georgia is home to multiple competitive races in both the...

These races could play an important role in the makeup of the new Senate, though it appears Republicans are likely to keep their Senate majority.

As an excruciatingly close presidential election hung in the balance, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said, "I don't think the president should be criticized for suggesting he..

The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes.

 With David Perdue's vote share dipping under 50%, this could lead to a runoff election in January.
Georgia has two contested Senate races in a rare twist. Both could be headed to a runoff.

 Georgia has two contested U.S. Senate races and both could head to a runoff election. If so, balance of power in the Senate could be influx for weeks.
