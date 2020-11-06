Runoff Senate elections in Georgia could determine balance of the Senate

As of 8:30 PM on Wednesday the 4th, the presidential race in Georgia has not been called. Business Insider is reminding everyone that Georgia has 16 electoral votes. The state has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1996. Georgia is home to multiple competitive races in both the...
As an excruciatingly close presidential election hung in the balance, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said, "I don't think the president should be criticized for suggesting he..