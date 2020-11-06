Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump nach der US-Wahl: Der Hausbesetzer (Kopie)

Spiegel Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump nach der US-Wahl: Der Hausbesetzer (Kopie)Even if Joe Biden emerges victorious, the peaceful transfer of power still isn't yet a foregone conclusion. And as president, Biden would face the almost impossible task of reuniting a deeply divided nation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like