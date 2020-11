Anne Hathaway deeply sorry for 'The Witches' disability controversy



Anne Hathaway has vowed to "do better" after failing to recognise how her portrayal of a disability in The Witches reboot could be hurtful for children with limb differences. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 7 hours ago

Warner Bros. Releases Apology After 'The Witches' Backlash From Disability Community | THR News



Warner Bros. has issued a statement saying the studios regrets "any offense caused" by a character design seen in recent release 'The Witches' after online backlash from the disability community. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:07 Published 22 hours ago