Nunavut’s chief public health officer has confirmed the territory’s first case of COVID-19, in Sanikiluaq. Residents of Sanikiluaq are being asked to remain...

Nunavut confirms 1st case of COVID-19 Nunavut's chief public health officer has confirmed the territory's first case of COVID-19, in Sanikiluaq. Residents of Sanikiluaq are being asked to remain at...

CBC.ca 1 day ago