Biden Ready to Transition if Declared President-Elect, Leads in Pennsylvania
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden is on the brink of fulfilling his bid for the presidency and is poised to deliver an address to the United States on Friday. His team is set on moving quickly and declaring major aspects of his transition into the White House.
