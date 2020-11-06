Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Ready to Transition if Declared President-Elect, Leads in Pennsylvania

HNGN Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Biden Ready to Transition if Declared President-Elect, Leads in PennsylvaniaJoe Biden is on the brink of fulfilling his bid for the presidency and is poised to deliver an address to the United States on Friday. His team is set on moving quickly and declaring major aspects of his transition into the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, though Trump not ready to concede [Video]

Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, though Trump not ready to concede

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:25Published
Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan [Video]

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan

Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:52Published
Gov. Abbott Responds After Biden Calls For 'Transition' From Oil [Video]

Gov. Abbott Responds After Biden Calls For 'Transition' From Oil

Democrat Joe Biden's debate remarks that he would "transition" away from the oil industry in favor of renewable energy sources drew quick attention Thursday from President Donald Trump, who saw it as a..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:39Published