Game ‘Pre-Bunks’ Political Misinformation By Letting Players Undermine Democracy
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
A short online game in which players are recruited as a "Chief Disinformation Officer", using tactics such as trolling to sabotage elections in a peaceful town, has been shown to reduce susceptibility to political misinformation in its users.
The free-to-play Harmony Square is released to the public, along with a study on...
A short online game in which players are recruited as a "Chief Disinformation Officer", using tactics such as trolling to sabotage elections in a peaceful town, has been shown to reduce susceptibility to political misinformation in its users.
The free-to-play Harmony Square is released to the public, along with a study on...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources