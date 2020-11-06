Global  
 

Johnson and EU chief to speak as post-Brexit talks go to wire

Japan Today Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are to speak by telephone on Saturday, her spokesman said, as post-Brexit talks butted up persistently…
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume 00:50

 The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at...

